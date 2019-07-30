Cruise-In Fundraiser for Lexington County deputy Roy Hall

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to give back to a local deputy injured in a collision at the Cruise-In Fundraiser in August.

The fundraiser will go towards Lexington County K9 deputy Roy Hall, who was seriously injured by a DUI suspect in a collision on June 8th.

The event starts Saturday, August 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lexington County Administration Building on 212 South Lake Drive.

Curtis spoke with deputy Hall’s wife Brittany Hall about the importance of this event, where all proceeds will go towards deputy Hall.

Mandi Redding, fundraiser organizer, says the entry fee is $5 per vehicle, where you get two raffle ticket entries for a grand prize.

For more information, visit the Cruise-In Fundraiser’s Facebook page by clicking here.