Officials: Fire that destroyed 3 homes in Northeast Columbia started near AC unit

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)— Fire officials say the blaze that destroyed three homes in Northeast Columbia started on the exterior of one of the homes.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office says the blaze in the Founders Lake community started in the area of the HVAC unit.

Officials say the fire extended up the exterior wall to the attic and roof, then spread horizontally to adjacent structures on either side. Investigators were unable to determine the exact ignition source that initially sparked the fire. However, officials say no foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire left 13 adults and three children are without a home.

On Wednesday, homeowners looked through rubble to see what was left behind after a fire damaged and destroyed 5 homes.

The investigation is still open pending further examination of possible ignition sources.