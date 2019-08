Jan Null, a well-respected meteorologist who has done a tremendous service to all of us by leading the charge on Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke, tweeted the following today.

Already in 2019 there have been 24 Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (PVH) Deaths; and at least 819 since 1998. And every one is preventable. PLEASE SHARE to raise awareness AND POSSIBLY SAVE A LIFE. Info at (link: https://www.noheatstroke.org/) noheatstroke.org