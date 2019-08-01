Heatwave Causing Greenland’s Ice to Melt

You may recall last weeks record breaking heatwave in Europe, where many countries measured their hottest temperatures on record. Well that heat wave moved north to Greenland where temperatures are running 25° to 30° above normal. So this week’s ice melt is expected to permanently melt away about 12 billion tons of ice.

These types of events have happened before, but they are not common. And with human-caused global warming, the significant fear is that the frequency of these evenings will increase sharply. This is not good news. If all the ice on Greenland melted, that would raise sea level 20 feet.