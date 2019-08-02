For The Health of It: Back Pain in Children

Tyler Ryan learns about child back pain from Hima Dalal

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Back pain is fairly common in children and adolescents. Most of the time, it is nonspecific muscular pain, muscle strain, poor posture, kyphosis (round back), scoliosis, something as simple as carrying a backpack the wrong way, or the over use of muscles in sports, sitting the wrong way in a chair, playing video games on the IPad, cell phones or watching TV in the wrong posture.

According to Vital Energy’s Hima Dalal, common signs are inability to sit erect, walking abnormally with the feet turned inwards or having a bent back. Early intervention is very important to avoid future issues and diagnoses of back pain. Physical or Occupational Therapists can evaluate your child’s posture, muscle strength and endurance so that they will be able to give a proper recommendation on how to save your child’s back.

In South Carolina, you have direct access to Physical and Occupational Therapists. Use your resources, even if it is only for the evaluation to get a better understanding of how to help your child.

For more information, please visit www.vitalenergytherapy.com