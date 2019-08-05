Former Cardinal Newman student charged, banned from school property after violent and racially-charged videos surface

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — A local 16-year-old has been charged with ‘Student Threats,’ after videos were shared of him making racial and violent threats. The teen was a student of Cardinal Newman School, but is now banned from the property.

Although these events transpired last month, school parents were just made aware of the investigation this past weekend, and now one of the racially-charged videos is going viral on social media.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the teen was taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on July 17. The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said it cannot release any update on the status of the case because it involves a minor.

Cardinal Newman Principal Robert Loia says in a letter sent to families Sunday, that it’s important to clarify the timeline surrounding the threatening videos.

On July 13, Cardinal Newman School leaders were contacted by a parent of a student that had received a graphic and racist video made by the 16-year-old male student. In the video, the teen is shown shooting a box of Jordan’s, which he says ‘is the favorite pair of shoes for a black man.’

The school contacted RCSD, who said the racist video did not constitute a criminal act. The school continued their investigation into the matter.

On July 15, school leaders met with the teen’s parents. Because of the threatening and violent racist behavior, the school said they would be expelling the boy. The teen’s parents chose to withdraw him, and the school then banned the teen from school property.

On July 17, a parent told the school they had found another video of the teen, in which the former student threatened to ‘shoot up’ the school. RCSD was again contacted, and the student was arrested that evening.

In the incident report from RCSD, officials detail both the initial viral video and the video where the teen threatened to shoot up the school. The second video is dated May 11, 2019.

“It was brought to our attention that videos were being distributed among students. We worked very closely with the school to identify the students involved,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “We take all threats seriously. This is an example of how schools and law enforcement can work together to quickly address threats and perceived threats to schools and students.”

In both videos, he is using what appears to be an automatic rifle and a shotgun.

Parents were first informed of the student and his threats in a letter this past Friday night. On Saturday, the racial video went viral once Annabelle Robertson, a local attorney, shared it on Twitter. She obtained the video from her daughter, who does not attend Cardinal Newman.

“This young man is so clearly filled with so much hate that he feels the freedom to share this publicly, in a video. I believe that he poses a clear and present danger, and a true threat to other students and other people,” said Robertson, on why she shared the video.

Twitter removed her original post, but other outlets and users have since shared it.

In the letter from Sunday, Loia says parents are concerned they were not made aware of the threats sooner. He says the teen had been arrested and the threat neutralized, and second; because of the ongoing investigation with the Sheriff’s Department they were limited with what they could publicly share.

With the concerns over this former student and incident, there will be a town hall meeting at Cardinal Newman, where police and school officials will be answering any questions.

ABC Columbia will have coverage of the town hall on Thursday.