Police searching landfills for Sumter 5-year-old after suspect confessed to putting child’s body in a dumpster

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Sumter police are still looking for a 5-year-old who went missing after her mother was found dead in their apartment Monday night.

On Tuesday police say the suspect, Daunte Johnson, admitted to killing Navaeh Adams and her mother.



“We have an individual who is very violent who has taken the life of a 5-year-old and her mother,” Chief Russell Roark, with Sumter Police said. “This cuts to the core of who we are as a community.”

Johnson also told police that he put Adams’ body in a dumpster the night she was reported missing.

“There is a timeline in there where the dumpster was taken from the property, dumped into a truck and replaced and then all of that garbage went to a county landfill,” Roark said.

Despite Johnson’s confession, on Tuesday night people in the Sumter community where Navaeh lived, are still holding on to hope.

“I could not believe it,” Linda Speed, a concerned resident said. “That a grown man would harm a child. Just evil.”

“We need to come together and pray because that’s the only thing that’s going to get us through this,” Pastor Carlton McFadden said.