SCDC investigate deadly fight between inmates at Broad River Corrections Institution

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) are investigating a fight that turned deadly in a jail Monday.

Authorities say 43 year-old Damon Doyle was killed yesterday during an altercation with another inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also investigating the incident.

Following the death of another South Carolina inmate the American Civil Liberties Union says the state needs to invest in security upgrades to address the violent conditions at these prisons. The ACLU released statement saying,

“It is time for SCDC to be held accountable for their mishandling of the “corrections” branch of the criminal justice system, rather than misleading the public into continuing a tradition of dangerously underfunded and understaffed institutionalization, our leadership must demand that SC Fund and maintain a prison system where rehabilitation is possible and supported.”