The Gulf Stream is Slowing Down

The Gulf Stream runs up the east coast all the way to northwestern Europe. It’s part of a clockwise circulation that transports warm water from the topics up north, and cold water from up north down to the topics. Scientists say that the Gulf Stream is moving about 15% slower than it did in the mid 1900’s. It’s not clear if this is part of a cycle or if it’s caused by global warming. But there is consensus that further slowing will be caused by global warming. Why? As the Greenland’s Ice sheet melts, the cold water flows into the northern end of the Gulf Stream, slowing it down. All of the impacts are not readily clear, the slower Gulf Stream will lead to higher sea levels along the east coast from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic.