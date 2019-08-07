Add some fun and soul this week at UniverSoul Circus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to add some fun and soul to your week as UniverSoul Circus comes to the Midlands!

The show kicks off August 7th at 7 p.m. through the 11th at the Charles W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College.

Our very own Curtis Wilson had some fun with Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi and The Bone Breakers, who showed their amazing body bending skills!

Lucky spoke about many fun activities your family and friends can enjoy, whether is dancing in the soul train line and watching amazing acts from all over the world.

You can see Curtis as the guest Ringmaster with Lucky at Thursday’s show, which starts at 7 p.m.

For more information on ticket prices and show dates, visit UniverSoul Circus’s website by clicking here.