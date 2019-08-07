Study shows Chipotle’s bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals

(CNN) – The bowls at Chipotle are supposed to be compostable, but a study shows they contain cancer-linked “forever chemicals”.

A study by the New Food Economy says it found the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer.

According to the report the bowls are treated with chemicals that help them hold hot, wet and greasy foods.

The Environmental Protection Agency says those chemicals do not break down in the human body and can accumulate over time.

The EPA also said while the bowls do break down, the chemicals seep into the soil and create toxic waste.