Suspect wanted in string of fraud cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington County Police Department are turning to the public to help them identify a suspect they say is involved in a series of credit fraud incidents.

In newly released surveillance photos from one of the incidents the suspect was attempting to purchase a computer and backpack on July 18 using a stolen credit card, investigators say.

The suspect is allegedly tied to fraud cases in both the Town of Lexington and in the county.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514.