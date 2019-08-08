CPD needs help finding an elderly man missing for nearly a week

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Columbia Police Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigators are searching for a missing 71-year-old man. Authorities say Maynard McGuinn was last seen by his neighbors at 1805 Devine Street on August 3, 2019.

Nealy a week later, CPD say friends of McGuinn notified them today Thursday August 8th, 2019 to file a missing persons report. Police say McGuinn reportedly talked about going to North Carolina to visit relatives, but the family members are growing more concerned since those he was suppose to go visit say they have not heard from or seen McGuinn.

Repeated phone calls to McGuinn have gone unanswered and he suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication.

McGuinn is described as a white male, with grey hair, brown eyes and glasses and standing 5’6” and weighing approximately 145 lbs.

Anyone with information about McGuinn’s whereabouts is urged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1888-CRIME-SC