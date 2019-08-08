Governor’s office points to 2018 debate to reiterate stance on potential hate crime law: “We have enough hate crime laws”
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – With the growing call for hate crime legislation in South Carolina in recent days from lawmakers and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, we asked the governor’s office what Henry McMaster’s stance is on a potential hate crime law.
We were referred to a 2018 republican gubernatorial debate in which the governor was asked about the need for a hate crime law by the Post and Courier’s Andy Shain.
In the debate he answered the question by saying:
“I think we have enough hate crime laws. Those things are hard to define. People forget that we have so many laws. It’s getting to where we are criminalizing things that are not even crimes.”
South Carolina is one of only four states in the country that does not have a hate crime law.