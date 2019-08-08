Mother of missing 5-year-old girl was stabbed to death: Coroner

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – The Sumter County Coroner has confirmed the cause of death for the mother of missing five-year-old, Nevaeh Adams.

He told ABC Columbia he believes Sharee Bradley was stabbed to death with some sort of sharp object. The official cause released is “sharp blunt force injuries to the head and neck.”

THIS JUST IN: The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says Sharee Bradley died as a result of sharp blunt force trauma to the head and neck. Bradley was found dead in a Sumter apartment Monday, and her five-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams, is still missing. — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) August 8, 2019

Bradley, 29, was found dead in her home at Lantana Apartments on August 5.

Police say the suspect arrested in her death also confessed to killing Bradley’s daughter, Nevaeh, but her body has not been found.

Daunte Johnson has been denied bond, charged with one count of murder in the death of Bradley.