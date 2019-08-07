Report: Bond denied for confessed killer of Sumter mother, daughter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia was the suspected killer of a Sumter woman and her 5-year-old daughter appeared before a judge.

Daunte Johnson was denied bond.

Johnson, 28, is charged with one count of murder in the death of Sharee Bradley, 29.

Law enforcement investigators found Bradley’s body in her home at Lantana Apartments on August 5.

Investigators say Johnson confessed to killing Bradley’s daughter, Nevaeh Adams.

During a press conference, investigators say they were and will continue to shift through tons of trash at a Richland County landfill after Johnson confessed to dumping the child’s body in one of the apartment’s garbage receptacles.

Johnson will remain in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Several family members were in the courtroom today, including Nevaeh’s father and aunt. Her aunt spoke to the judge, telling him that she wants Johnson to get the maximum sentence and for Johnson to tell her where Nevaeh is. — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) August 7, 2019