15th annual “Give to Gain Gala” celebrates Special Olympics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The community is giving back to South Carolina’s bravest athletes through an annual gala.

The 15-th annual “Give to Gain Gala” brings business and community together to celebrate the Special Olympics.

The proceeds from the gala go towards building more year round programs for the athletes.

Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round athletic training and competitions for nearly 30,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.