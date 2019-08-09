Columbia City Hall set to go orange for gun violence awareness

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Just over a week after the mass shootings in both El Paso & Dayton, in addition to the additional more than 250 mass shootings throughout the United States this year, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin requested City Hall be illuminated the color orange.

City officials say the color has been synonymous with the effort to bring awareness to the gun violence epidemic and prevention since 2013. The Main street structure will be lit up Monday, August 12, 2019, the same day City Council is set to vote on ordinances surrounding gun violence.

The movement started after 15-year old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, while standing with friends in a park after school.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says,

“We can no longer sit on the sidelines while kids and community members are being killed every day by senseless gun violence,”…” We must use all the power we have at the local level to enact smart and well thought out policies to keep our citizens safe.”

Columbia City Council members are working on several policy initiatives they hope will help to combat gun violence in the Capital City. Some of the programs include extreme risk protection orders, a hate speech ordinance, and implementing parts of the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990. All of these proposals were discussed in executive session at the beginning of the month.

City Council plans to continue the conversation during their August 20th meeting. Input from the community is encouraged.