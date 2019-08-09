Set Free Ministries hosting free Back to School Bash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your family and friends to celebrate going back to the classroom with the Back to School Bash, hosted by Set Free Ministries.

The event takes place Saturday, August 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 6300 Shakespeare Road.

Curtis spoke with Janice Anthony, youth pastor of Set Free Ministries, about the fun event where kids can play in a bounce house, fingerprint, and receive many school supplies.

Richland County Deputy Coroner Zemulus Dozier spoke about the importance of the Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department helping out with this event.

For more information, contact Set Free Ministers Anthony or Stewart at (803) 447-3054.