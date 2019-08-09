Want to Help the Planet? Scientists Say to Eat Less Meat
An international panel of scientists is warning that land use is a significant contributor to global warming. And a big part of that is animal agriculture. Changing the way humans use the land surface is a daunting challenge, especially as it will entail a major shift in farming methods.
Nevertheless, scientists say people need to:
- Protect natural forest, particularly in the tropics
- Eat less red meat and more vegetables
- Safeguard and restore peatlands
- Encourage “agroforestry”, where food crops are mixed in with trees
- Improve crop varieties
Here’s the whole report: https://www.ipcc.ch/report/srccl/