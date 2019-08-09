Want to Help the Planet? Scientists Say to Eat Less Meat

John Farley,

An international panel of scientists is warning that land use is a significant contributor to global warming. And a big part of that is animal agriculture. Changing the way humans use the land surface is a daunting challenge, especially as it will entail a major shift in farming methods.

Nevertheless, scientists say people need to:

  • Protect natural forest, particularly in the tropics
  • Eat less red meat and more vegetables
  • Safeguard and restore peatlands
  • Encourage “agroforestry”, where food crops are mixed in with trees
  • Improve crop varieties

Here’s the whole report: https://www.ipcc.ch/report/srccl/

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts