Want to Help the Planet? Scientists Say to Eat Less Meat

An international panel of scientists is warning that land use is a significant contributor to global warming. And a big part of that is animal agriculture. Changing the way humans use the land surface is a daunting challenge, especially as it will entail a major shift in farming methods.

Nevertheless, scientists say people need to:

Protect natural forest, particularly in the tropics

Eat less red meat and more vegetables

Safeguard and restore peatlands

Encourage “agroforestry”, where food crops are mixed in with trees

Improve crop varieties

Here’s the whole report: https://www.ipcc.ch/report/srccl/