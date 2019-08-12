Atlanta Braves announce 2020 regular-season schedule

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball today released their schedules for the 2020 season, which will have the Braves open the year with a seven-game road trip to Arizona and San Diego before returning home to start SunTrust Park’s fourth season with a three-game set against Miami.

The Braves once again will start all their home night games at 7:20 p.m. and their Sunday home games at 1:20 p.m., continuing a trend that began in 2019.

The Braves are set to begin the 2020 season on Thursday, March 26, with a four-game series at Chase Field in Arizona. It will be the third time in the last four seasons that the Braves have opened on the road. After three games in San Diego, the Braves’ are set to play their home opener on Friday, April 3 vs. Miami at 7:20 p.m. The Braves’ first homestand of the season will continue with two more games against the Marlins and a three-game set against San Diego.

The Braves will be home for four different holidays in 2020—on Mother’s Day (May 10) versus the Marlins, Memorial Day (May 25) vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, July 4 versus the Los Angeles Angels and Labor Day (September 7) versus the New York Mets.

Key weekend match-ups include the NL East rival Mets (April 24-26, May 22-24), Washington Nationals (July 31-August 2), Philadelphia Phillies (June 5-7; September 11-13) and Marlins (April 3-5; May 8-10; August 14-16). Additionally, the schedule features standout weekend series against the San Francisco Giants (April 17-19), the Los Angeles Dodgers (June 12-14), the Los Angeles Angels (July 3-5), the Chicago Cubs (July 10-12), the Colorado Rockies (August 27-30) and the Houston Astros (September 25-27). The series with Houston represents the Braves’ final three scheduled games of the season.

The Braves will play 13 of their final 19 games at SunTrust Park, ending the year with a four-game set against Washington and the three-game set with Houston.

The Braves will continue their interleague rivalry with Boston in 2020, playing a pair of two-game series against the Red Sox. The Braves will welcome the 2018 World Series champions, May 12-13, before traveling to Fenway Park, June 16-17. The rest of the Braves’ interleague schedule features the American League West, including a trip to Texas (June 29-July 1) to play at Globe Life Field, the Rangers’ new ballpark scheduled to open in March.

A finalized schedule with complete start times for road games will be released later, along with the team’s promotional schedule. The schedule is still subject to change.

2020 Atlanta Braves Season Ticket A-List Memberships are on sale now. Fans who purchase 2020 memberships will be eligible to purchase 2019 Postseason seats and will have priority for the 2021 All-Star Game festivities. For more information go to www.braves.com/alist.

Home games by month : Home games by division : Home games pre/post All-Star Game:

April – 15 National League East – 38 Pre – 49

May – 11 National League Central – 17 Post – 32

June – 13 National League West – 16

July – 15 American League East – 2

August – 14 American League Central – 8

September – 13