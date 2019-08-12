Dole issues recall for baby spinach for salmonella

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- According to the Food and Drug Administration, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc is issuing a voluntary recall for a limited numbers of its baby spinach due to salmonella contamination.

The affected products include both 6 ounce and ten ounce bags and distributed in distributed in IL, IN, KY, MI, NJ, NY, OH, TN, VA, and WI with the sale date of August 5th 2019.

Consumers should note that if they see this product in stores with the sale by date of August 5th it is expired and they should not purchase.

