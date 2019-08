Gamecock tight end to miss significant time with health concern

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks will lose a tight end for a significant portion of the season, according to Will Muschamp.

Evan Hinson, who ended his basketball career to focus on football this offseason, will miss 6-8 weeks due to an irregular heartbeat that requires a procedure.

Muschamp says Hinson is expected to be back after that time. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth had a similar procedure during his career at USC.