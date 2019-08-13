Gamecocks facing Wolfpack, Yellow Jackets in fall scrimmages

COLUMBIA – For the second straight season, the Gamecock baseball team will face a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponents this fall, it was announced today (Tuesday, Aug. 13). The Gamecocks will travel to North Carolina State on Sunday, Sept. 29 and will host Georgia Tech on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Starting in the fall of 2018, the NCAA allowed Division I baseball teams to play two fall scrimmages against outside opponents without counting against the 56-game spring schedule. The Gamecocks will face the Wolfpack at Doak Field at Dail Park, who were 42-19 last year and played in the Greenville Regional.

Carolina defeated the Wolfpack, 10-8, in Charlotte last April 2 on a walk-off home run from Jacob Olson . Then a week later, Carolina will host Georgia Tech at Founders Park. The Yellow Jackets were 43-19 last season, hosted the Atlanta Regional and were the No. 3 overall national seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Georgia Tech game will be free and open to the public.