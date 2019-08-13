Join the conversation at the Building Better Communities roundtable

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Learn how to make your community safer at the Building Better Communities roundtable discussion this Wednesday.

The roundtable starts August 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Decker Center Community Room on 2500 Decker Boulevard.

Curtis spoke with Perry Bradley, Founder of Building Better Communities, and Pastor Kelvin Jones from Set Free Ministry about the discussion.

Both men said this roundtable will focus on gun violence, white nationalism and what steps we need to take to make our communities safer.

This comes after two fatal mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that killed at least 31 in total.

For more information on how to register, visit the organization’s website by clicking here.