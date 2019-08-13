Midlands schools ramp up security and safety ahead of new school year

“We’re looking at adding bullet resistant sheet rock to fortifying some of the entrances, adding camera systems, intercom systems so that we are limiting the immediate free access,” Dr. Baron Davis, Richland District two superintendent said.

Mass school shootings in other states and threats made locally have been the fuel behind new security and safety procedures.

“Those entrances should be up and ready at the start of school,” Davis said. “As far as maintaining safety and security in our schools, that is first on the list of things we are always challenged and faced with and need to keep in mind.”

The district isn’t adding more resource officers but says every school will have a security personnel.

“Ensuring that if there is a threat to our schools that we have the proper procedures in place to deal with those immediately,” Davis said.

The district already has students participate in active shooter drills where ems and deputies are involved so they know what to do in the event of emergency.