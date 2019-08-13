WATCH: Gamecocks unveil 1980’s uniform throwbacks for 2019 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina is among 13 Under Armour partner football teams that will wear exclusive heritage uniforms during the 2019 season in celebration of 150 years of college football. The Gamecocks’ uniform design was inspired by those worn in the mid-1980s by standouts Sterling Sharpe, Todd Ellis and Brad Edwards, and include the return of the throwback garnet helmet.

To help fans participate in the celebration, Under Armour is also releasing a retail heritage collection, including the throwback jersey. South Carolina fans can find the collection at various retail locations, including the Gameday Store at Williams-Brice Stadium and the official online store http://shop.gamecocksonline. com.