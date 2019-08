Blythewood’s Grayson Greiner begins rehab stint

Blythewood grad and former Gamecock Grayson Greiner will begin the rehab process tonight, sources tell ABC Columbia.

Greiner will suit up for High-A Lakeland Wednesday night when the Flying Tigers face Jupter in a double-header in Florida.

The Gamecock great has been out since mid-June with a lower back strain. He’s hitting .162 with 5 home runs and 14 RBIs this season.