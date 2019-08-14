Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders returns to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Senator Bernie Sanders plan to make a return trip to the Palmetto state this weekend. The Massachusetts Senator is expected to discuss various topic among his Presidential platform including the economy, race, social and environmental justice for all.

Senator Sanders has a list of stops he is planning to make during his return visit Sunday August 18th, 2019. During his visit to the Midlands Sanders says he will hold a town hall at Greenview Park in Columbia along with the National Campaign Co-chair Sen. Nina Turner, civil rights activist Phillip Agnew and a number of state and local leaders including Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Below is a look at his itinerary

Sunday, August 18

12:00 p.m. Lunch at Brookland Baptist Church

1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC

Information for the public: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

1:00 p.m. Walking Tour in the Booker Washington Heights Neighborhood

Location is given upon RSVP.

Information for the public: The event is co-hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus and is not open to the public.

2:00 p.m. Greenview Town Hall

Greenview Park Gym, 6700 David St., Columbia, SC

Information for the public: Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and the program begins at 2:00 p.m. featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders as well as campaign national co-chair Sen. Nina Turner, Phillip Agnew, Rep. Justin Bamberg and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

3:30 p.m. Bernie 2020 Block Party “On the Hill”

1432 Crosshill Rd., Hopkins, SC

Information for the public: Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the program begins at 3:30 p.m. featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders as well as campaign national co-chair Sen. Nina Turner. The event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be served. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.