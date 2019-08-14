Sumter community holds prayer vigil for 5 year old missing for more than a week

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — A plea and a prayer for closure in the case of missing five-year-old Nevaeh Adams.

Nevaeh’s mother was found murdered more than a week ago.

Sumter police say the man in custody admitted to also killing her daughter, whose body may have ended up among tons of trash.

Nevaeh’s grandfather was emotional when he spoke to a crowded room at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. “Whatever chain that is holding her Lord I ask that you break it,” Elijah Nelson, Nevaeh’s grandfather said. “Break the chain that is holding our granddaughter.” The Sumter community prayed for a positive outcome Wednesday night.