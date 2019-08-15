Four-star defensive lineman from Conway commits to Gamecocks

CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp and the Gameoccks picked up one of their biggest in-state targets for the class of 2020 Thursday afternoon.

Four-star defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway out of Conway, made his announcement during a ceremony at Conway High School.

He chose USC over North Carolina, Duke, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest and becomes the sixth in-state commitment for the Gamecocks’ class of 2020.

Hemingway is listed at 6-3, 255 pounds and plays basketball and baseball.