Gamecocks to be featured on five national broadcasts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) – South Carolina women’s soccer will be featured on national television five times during the 2019 season, announced by ESPN’s family of networks Thursday.

The Gamecocks will be seen on the SEC Network four times during the season and once on the ACC Network while the entire 2019 SEC Tournament can be seen on SEC Network in November. Additionally, four more women’s soccer home matches can be seen on SEC Network+ during the 2019 campaign.

Carolina begins the 2019 regular season on SEC Network with a 7 p.m. kickoff with NC State at Stone Stadium on Aug. 22. The Gamecocks’ showdown with the Wolfpack will be a matchup of two squads that reached the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. It will also be another matchup between sisters Claire and Paige Griffiths. Last season, Claire got the advantage with a goal during the match, but Paige’s Wolfpack snagged the victory in Raleigh.

A few weeks later on Sept. 12, the Gamecocks will take on another ACC foe on SEC Network when Notre Dame comes to Stone Stadium for a 7 p.m. kick. The meeting between the two teams will be just the second ever and the first in Columbia.

The 26th meeting with Clemson will be the first that will be featured on the ACC Network. Carolina will take on the Tigers on Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at Riggs Field. The Gamecocks have taken care of the Tigers each of the past three seasons, which includes a road victory in 2017 with the game-winning goal coming from now rising-senior Elexa Bahr .

On Oct. 13, Carolina will host its third nationally televised match when Vanderbilt comes to town. The match will be played on SEC Network with a 3 p.m. kickoff. Last season the Gamecocks drew even with the 2018 SEC regular-season champions in Nashville. The Commodores’ title in 2018 was their first since 1994.

Carolina’s final regular-season matchup on national television will be at Florida on Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. The Gamecocks have won each of the last three meetings with Florida, with seven of the last eight meetings decided by just one goal.

Starting on Nov. 3, and ending with the championship match on Nov. 10, the 2019 SEC Tournament will be showcased on SEC Network. Every match will be aired from Orange Beach, Ala. at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

All four of the SEC Network+ broadcasts at Stone Stadium in 2019 will feature SEC matchups. The matches against Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi will be broadcast digitally. All road matches are subject to the home school’s broadcast schedule.

Season tickets are on sale now, with soccer fans yet again getting a great deal. For $25 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and under, purchasers receive a season ticket to every women and men’s soccer match this season. To take advantage of the offer, click here, call 800-472-3267 or visit GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets.

