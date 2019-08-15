Teen accused of using Snapchat to make bomb threat on plane
Houston, TX (WOLO) A Houston teen is accused of making bomb threats before boarding a plane.
Officials say 17- year old Hector Fonseca sent two threats through social media application Snapchat while waiting for a flight from Houston to Guatemala.
Snapchat contacted the FBI who waited for Fonseca when he returned home.
Fonseca calims the messages were just a “stupid joke”.
He has been charged with a third degree felony of making a terroristic threat with bond set at $10,000