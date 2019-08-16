Can you tell us how to get to Avenue Q?

The puppet cast of Avenue Q descend on GMC for a morning of fun and singing

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – It is billed as “part flesh, part felt, and packed with wit.” Which of the three it might be, the residents of New York Cities fictional Avenue Q trod the boards at Village Square Theater opening this weekend and running through August 25th.

The play has been the winner of the Tony “Triple Crown” for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Avenue Q is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart.

The show, geared for adults tells the story of a recent college graduate who moves to a rather rundown apartment “all the way out” on Avenue Q. Princeton soon finds that although he new neighbors are nice, Avenue Q clearly isn’t an average place. The audience gets to watch Princeton and his friends struggle to find jobs, romance, and sing their way through life.

Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is a truly unique show that has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. Although the show addresses humorous adult issues, it is similar to a beloved children’s show; a place where puppets are friends, Monsters are good and life lessons are learned.

The show includes 12 puppets and 3 humans, and is directed by Village Square Theater’s Jeff Sigley.

Tickets are $21.00 for adults and $19.00 for seniors, military, students – REMEMBER THIS IS AN ADULT SHOW. Check out more info at villagesquaretheatre.com or call 803-359-1436.