United Way of the Midlands Young Leaders Society “A Night for the Books”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – United Way of the Midlands’ Young Leaders Society will be kicking off “A Night for the Books” Friday August 16th at the South Carolina State Museum.

The event will benefit “Be a Book Bunny” a program created by the organization.

This event is a black-tie optional.

$60 per donor

$100 for donor couple

$75 per guest

$125 per guest couple

Host sponsor tickets $250