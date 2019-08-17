Kershaw deputies search for suspects after 6-year-old almost struck in gunfire

KERSHAW,SC (WOLO)- Deputies are looking for two cars after a drive by shooting almost killed a child and her mother Friday night.

The incident happened at 10:30p.m. at a West Dekalb Street gas station in Camden.

Deputies say people in three vehicles began firing over 20 gunshots around Kings Avenue in Camden. Two of their bullets hit a vehicle occupied by an mother and her 6-year-old daughter. Neither one of them was hit.

“A precious 6-year-old child came close to losing her life last night due to a bunch of idiots with guns, Sheriff Lee Boan said in a press release.

Those vehicles have been described as a gray Mercedes, a dark colored Mercury Grand Marquis, and a red Dodge Charger. All three vehicles left the area at a high rate of speed.

The red Dodge Charger was located in an apartment complex where several bystanders claim to have seen nothing. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from a dealership in Spartanburg.

“Too many people witnessed this incident for us to get no help on this,” Boan said. “This child could have been yours. Coming forward with information on this incident is NOT snitching; you will simply be doing the RIGHT THING.”

If you have information on this incident, please contact the KCSO at 425-1512 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous.