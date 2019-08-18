Bears waive former Gamecock kicker

CHICAGO (WOLO) — The Bears’ kicking competition seems settled, after the organization waived a former Gamecock Sunday afternoon.

Chicago is cutting Elliot Fry, according to head coach Matt Nagy.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived K Elliott Fry. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 18, 2019

Eddy Pineiro now becomes the lone kicker on the roster with less than three weeks until the Bears kick off the season against the Packers.

Through the first two preseason games this year, Fry and Pineiro were both 3-for-4 on kicks, with Fry missing wide left from 47 yards out in the Bears’ 32-13 loss to the Giants Friday night.