Motorcyclist killed in Columbia wreck identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Coroner’s office have identified the motorcyclist killed in Columbia Friday night.

The wreck happened in the 7600 block of St. Andrews Road at 7:10p.m.

Wade William Brentlinger, 39, of Lexington was not wearing a helmet when during the wreck, according to Coroner Gary Watts.

Brentlinger was taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to blunt force injuries to the head.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Irmo Police Department are investigating the incident.