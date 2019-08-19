Braves pick up outfielder Billy Hamilton

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today claimed switch-hitting, five-time Gold Glove finalist OF Billy Hamilton off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.

Additionally, the club optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Gwinnett, while recalling RHP Jacob Webb from the Stripers and placing him on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow impingement. The Colorado Rockies also claimed RHP Wes Parsons off waivers from Atlanta, after the Braves designated the righty for assignment on August 16. The Braves’ 40-man roster is full.

Hamilton, 28, spent the season with Kansas City, appearing in 93 games with the Royals and hitting .211 (58-for-275) with 18 stolen bases. The switch-hitter signed with the Royals last December after spending the first six seasons of his major league career with Cincinnati, where he was a five-time Gold Glove finalist in center field.

Hamilton has 295 career stolen bases, the fifth most of any active player, while his 81.3% success rate (363 attempts, 68 caught stealings) is 10th highest among active qualifiers. He is a career .242 hitter (669-for-2766) with 21 home runs in 783 games.