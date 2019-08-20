Gamecocks extend scholarship to walk-on player

With just a few short days until the 2019 season kicks off, the South Carolina football team made Tuesday a very special day for one of its walk-on players.

At the end of practice, coach Will Muschamp announced to the team that Spencer Eason-Riddle was being given a scholarship.

An amazing moment @Spencer_ER and his teammates will remember forever! ???? pic.twitter.com/XYXUmnxkyl — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 20, 2019

Eason-Riddle, a redshirt junior linebacker out of Raleigh, N.C., appeared in all 13 of the Gamecocks’ games last year primarily on special teams. He was also named to the SEC Community Service Team and placed on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.