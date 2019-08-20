Get free school supplies at Outing’s Barber Shop’s Back to School Bash!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the kids and the entire family to celebrate the school year with Outing’s Barber Shop’s Back to School Bash!

The event starts Saturday, August 24 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Outing’s Barber Shop on 3705 West Beltline Boulevard.

Your kids can get free school supplies and get involved in many activities like face painting!

Event officials say in case of rain, the Back to School Bash will be moved to August 31.

For more information, call the Outing’s Barber Shop at (803) 799-2317.