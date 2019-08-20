Six Gamecocks named to SEC watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Late Tuesday morning the Southeastern Conference announced its soccer coaches’ preseason watch list. The University of South Carolina had six individuals named to the list which includes Mikayla Krzeczowski , Grace Fisk , Tatumn Milaazo, Lauren Chang , Elexa Bahr and Jyllissa Harris .

Krzeczowski enters her final season with the Gamecocks with a program, and SEC-record, 34 shutouts in her career. She’s the active NCAA leader in shutouts entering the 2019 season and will look to end her career as arguably one of the best goalkeepers in South Carolina history.

Entering as the two-time defending SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Fisk aims to end her Carolina career in style in 2019. The senior, and two-time All-American has already been named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list, an annual honor that recognizes the top women’s soccer player in NCAA Division I.

Returning to her right back position on the Gamecocks’ back line, Milazzo has goals to add to the Carolina attack in 2019. In her first three years in Columbia Milazzo has gathered United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors along with an All-SEC honor in 2017. She scored two goals in 2018, including a game-winning goal against Georgia.

Bahr enters her final collegiate season with a total of 12 goals in her career, including three in 2018 where she made 13 starts. As a sophomore, Bahr scored eight goals on the way to the Gamecocks first-ever College Cup appearance in 2017.

Looking for a repeat season, Chang helps return a strong midfield for the Gamecocks in 2019. As the leading scorer in 2018, Chang notched eight goals and three gamewinners. She was a perfect three-for-three in penalty kicks and 18 of her 38 shots were on goal. Her three game-winning goals in 2018 came in huge matches against No. 11 Tennessee on the road, rival Clemson at home and in the NCAA Tournament against UNCG.

After a breakout freshman campaign, Harris looks to continue to build in the 2019 season. As a rookie in 2018, Harris was the only Carolina individual to have multiple three-point performances. She was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was second on the team with four goals and third on the team with 11 points.

The Gamecocks open up the regular season against No. 21 NC State on August 22 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. For more information on the Gamecocks, continue to check back with gamecocksonline.com.