Bentley named to Manning Award watch list

Gamecock senior quarterback Jake Bentley has been named to the Manning Award preseason Watch List, it was announced today. The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, recognizes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2019 season.

The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

A 6-4, 220-pounder from Opelika, Ala., Bentley owns a 19-13 career record as a starter, including a 10-7 mark in SEC games. He ranks second in South Carolina history in completion percentage (62.8), is third in pass completions (610) and passing touchdowns (54), fourth in passing yards (7,385), pass attempts (972) and touchdowns responsible for (62) and fifth in total offense (7,533) entering his senior season.

Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Midseason additions to the Watch List will be announced on Thursday, October 17. The list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 28. The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

This year’s Watch List includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. The SEC leads the way with six selections, while the Pac-12 and the Big Ten each have four selections, followed by the ACC with three. There are 17 seniors on the list while the junior class is represented by 10 quarterbacks and the sophomore class has three.

Bentley and the Gamecocks will open the 2019 season on August 31 in Charlotte against North Carolina. The 3:30 pm contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.