Bob Caslen welcomes USC Class of 2023 at New Student Convocation

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina officially welcomed its newest freshmen class Wednesday at the New Student Convocation. Convocation marks a new beginning for faculty, students and their families.

“You see, we have something in common. This is my first year at Carolina as well,” said USC President Bob Caslen. “You can’t help but be excited and be inspired just by being in this room and seeing the excitement.”

Thousands of members of the Class of 2023 were welcomed, in the gathering that kicks off their collegiate careers.

“I’m real excited to be at this school, it’s my dream school. I love it,” said Xena Williams, a freshman at USC.

At the ceremony, students were given advice and wisdom from members of university staff.

“Well you know there’s always these challenges when you leave home for the first time and you got all these other requirements, and it’s up to you to kind of manage all that. So my first advice is to manage your time,” said Caslen.

“It felt very personal, they were trying to be very inspiring. And it’s something you can take to heart,” said Patrick Bailey, another USC freshman.

Both Caslen and students are ready for the school year ahead.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the faculty and working with the staff to bring this university to the next level,” said Caslen.

“Just the college experience in general, like everything on campus. Like going to the games; football, basketball, soccer, all of those games. And just the events on campus,” said Williams.

Many are ready for classes to begin, as well as the return of Gamecock football.

“Most important, on November 30 when we play Clemson they gotta learn how to beat Clemson. And we will Beat Clemson,” said Caslen.

The first day for undergrad classes at USC is Thursday, Aug. 22.