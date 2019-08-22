Gamecocks storm back to defeat No. 21 NC State

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With the victory, the Gamecocks move to 16-6-3 all-time in season openers and 12-1-1 at Stone Stadium in season openers. Carolina’s dominance at home is unprecedented with 20 consecutive non-conference wins at the Graveyard, which dates back to 2014.

“This is just a huge victory for us tonight,” head coach Shelley Smith said after the win. “Not just the fact that we came from behind, but the fact that it was against a ranked opponent and a quality opponent in NC State. It is huge for us to be challenged and being down a goal.”

“Elexa’s shot, and she’s coming off a great preseason, it’s just what she is capable of doing. It’s great to see her back in top form, scoring goals.”

NC State earned an early advantage in the match, scoring the opening goal in the 20th minute. Kristina Schuster was able to find space on the left side of the box and finished a shot on the far-side post.

After not allowing a first-half goal in the entire 2018 regular season, the Gamecocks were in unfamiliar territory with the early deficit. Carolina responded in a big way, outshooting the Wolfpack 7-1 the remainder of the first half, but were unable to find the back of the net to tie up the match. Junior Ryan Gareis and sophomore Jyllissa Harris both had incredible chances, but NC State’s Jessica Berlin made a pair of high-quality saves to keep the Wolfpack on top after the first 45 minutes.

It took all of three minutes out of the halftime break for the Gamecocks to equalize. Senior, and first-year captain, Tatumn Milazzo was on the receiving end of a Samantha Chang corner kick and headed the ball just over the goal line to tie the match at one.

Just four minutes later, the Gamecocks’ offensive onslaught continued. Bahr was able to control a nice pocket pass from Samantha Chang and turned to her left before hammering home the go-ahead goal on the bottom right corner of the goal.

“All I remember is someone telling me to turn, and I just looked up and I shot,” Bahr said. “It feels good to be back.”

With the match on the line, the remainder of the match became a slug fest. NC State had four opportunities to equalize in the final 38 minutes, but a clutch save by Mikayla Krzeczowski in the 81st minute was enough to close out South Carolina’s first victory of the 2019 season.

“I think it’s a big statement,” Milazzo said after the match. “For us to win here at home against a quality opponent, it is going to help us push forward in the right direction as the season gets going.”

Carolina will remain home for the remainder of its opening weekend, with a matchup with William and Mary on Sun., Aug. 25, starting at 7 p.m.

