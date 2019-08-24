SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happen just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
The incident happened at 1013 Broad River Road.
Two Columbia police officers responded to the scene. One of those officers were injured, but has since been released from the hospital. He was not shot.
Officials say a male suspect, with criminal history, was shot in the upper body and remains hospitalized.
SLED has been called in to investigate the officer involved shooting.