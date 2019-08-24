SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happen just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The incident happened at 1013 Broad River Road.

#CPDSCInvestigates Officer-Involved Shooting 1013 Broad River Rd just before 3 a.m.

Two responding officers are ok. One was injured (not a gunshot wound)& has been released from a hospital. Male suspect w/a criminal history was shot in the upper body & remains hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/TZb7yxcDA6 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 24, 2019

Two Columbia police officers responded to the scene. One of those officers were injured, but has since been released from the hospital. He was not shot.

Officials say a male suspect, with criminal history, was shot in the upper body and remains hospitalized.

SLED has been called in to investigate the officer involved shooting.