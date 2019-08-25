Beto O’Rourke to visit Benedict College on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will visit Benedict College on Tuesday.

This marks his fifth trip to the Palmetto State and his first trip back since the mass shooting in El Paso.

The event will be held at the Henry Pinder Fine Arts Humanities Center located at 1600 Harden Street. The event starts at 3:00p.m.

O’Rourke will be in Charleston on Monday. He will be hosting a Town Hall at The College of Charleston.