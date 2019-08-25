Ravens sign former Gamecock kicker

BALTIMORE, MD (WOLO) — The Baltimore Ravens signed a former Gamecock kicker Sunday, according to the team.

We have signed K Elliott Fry. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 25, 2019

Elliott Fry — who was cut by the Chicago Bears one week ago — inked the deal on Sunday morning, and now has a chance to compete for the starting job with all-pro kicker Justin Tucker.

Fry began his pro career with the Orlando Apollos, going 14-for-14 in eight games before signing a deal with the Bears prior to training camp.

The kicker is still USC’s all-time leading scorer, accounting for 359 points in his college career.