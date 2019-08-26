AAA estimates more South Carolinians to hit the road for Labor Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for the unofficial end to those summer vacations? You are not alone.

According to AAA Carolinas, 502,640 South Carolinians will hit the road for one last vacation. The number is a 3% increase from last year.

“For most vacationers, the Labor Day holiday is the last hoorah for summer vacations, as school ramps up we start to see the season change,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “With gas prices pretty much even with what we saw last Labor Day, we don’t expect this to prevent Carolinians from hitting the road.”

If you’re filling up at the pump, drivers in South Carolina are paying an average is $2.23, that’s 28 cents less than last year, according to AAA.

The Labor Day holiday runs from August 30 – September 3.