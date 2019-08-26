Body cam video released showing deputies shoot 16-year-old holding knife

(WOLO) – Body cam video has been released showing the moment deputies in the upstate shot a teenage girl moving toward them with a knife.

Greenville County deputies confronted the 16-year-old who had run away after threatening her mom with a knife.

You can hear deputies asking her to put the knife down for several minutes, ultimately trying to tase her but it didn’t work.

That’s when authorities said she charged at law enforcement with the knife and they shot her once, injuring her.

SLED is still investigating the incident.